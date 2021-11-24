Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/24/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will start off from the 30s to the 50s, only to warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon. Skies will start off sunny, but gradually through the afternoon, cloud cover will start to increase. Winds may be breezy out of the south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: With cloud cover overhead, lows overnight will settle into the middle and upper 50s. Most of the night should be rain free. The first showers could arrive as early as 4 AM tomorrow morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Through Thursday morning and afternoon, a cold front will track its way across the ArkLaMiss, bringing scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. Keep this in mind if you will cooking your turkey outside and make proper preparations. Showers should wrap up just before dinnertime Thursday evening.

High pressure will build in behind the front to our west, bringing winds back out of the north. Cooler and drier air will settle in for not only Thursday afternoon, but for Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s while lows will be cold in the 30s (keep this in mind for Friday night football).

Sunshine will slowly return for the weekend, and this will help our temperatures rebound back into the 60s while lows at night improve back to the lower 40s.

Have a great Wednesday and Happy Thanksgiving!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX