Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/20/19)

TODAY: Warm temperatures will return this afternoon into the lower to middle 70s with increasing cloud cover. Winds will be shifting out of the southeast at 5-10 mph, which will drive some moisture in from the Gulf. We are not expecting any rain chances for today.

TONIGHT: Overnight, clouds will continue to build in. Because of this, our lows will be nice and cool in the middle 50s with winds slightly breezy from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few very light showers are possible early Thursday (mostly for Southern Arkansas). Highs are expected to remain warm in the middle 70s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. More showers will pop up late Thursday evening ahead of the cold front. The cold front is expected to arrive by early Friday morning, bringing more scattered showers and thunderstorms which will continue for most of the day.

The ArkLaMiss is right on the edge of a Marginal risk for severe weather, but at this time, this factor is looking very low. Despite this, some thunderstorms could produce localized heavy rainfall and some strong winds at times. Once this activity clears up late Friday, we will have a very pleasant weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

