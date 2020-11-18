Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/18/20)

TODAY: Well, the pleasant days for weather just keep on coming! Sunny skies will be back this afternoon as high temperatures return to the lower 70s. High pressure will remain in control, but it will slowly move eastward, returning our winds back out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight and conditions will be dry as lows once again settle into the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Thursday, our southeast winds will begin to provide a bit of a warm up with our temperatures, bringing them back up into the middle 70s with a few high clouds sneaking back in. Cloud cover will only increase along with our temperatures for the rest of the work week and as we head into the weekend. The first half of our weekend will be dry but changes are on the way.

Late Sunday into early Monday, a cold front will arrive bringing a few isolated to scattered showers and maybe a couple of thunderstorms. Right now, we do not anticipate any severe weather. Behind the front will be more cooler and drier air, which will settle in for the start of next week with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

