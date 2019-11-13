Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/13/19)

TODAY: It is a very frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s and even the upper teens! It will be another day to make sure you are wearing the layers. By this afternoon, highs will feel just slightly better in the middle to upper 40s under sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, it will still be a cold day ahead.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build in later this evening and a few light showers will develop ahead of a very weak frontal boundary. Most of this activity will take place in the Southern ArkLaMiss. Lows will still be cold in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will arrive by 9 A.M. Thursday morning. It will keep our conditions cool for one more day and will bring a few more showers mostly for the Southern ArkLaMiss. Once the front moves across, it will take the showers with it and high pressure will build in right behind, clearing up our skies again. Highs for Thursday will be cool in the upper 40s, but it will be just the beginning of a gradual warm up in the 50s for the weekend and into the 60s by next week.

