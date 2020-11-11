Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/11/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday and Happy Veterans Day! Slight cooler and drier air behind yesterday’s front will settle in this afternoon due to our winds shifting back out of the north. High temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday, but they will be closer to seasonal in the lower to middle 70s. Through the afternoon, cloud cover will continue to gradually decrease allowing for more sunshine to fill our sky.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be quiet but a bit more cooler as low temperatures fall back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a slight chance a few areas could wake up to some patchy fog for early Thursday morning, so be mindful of this if you are going to hit the roads in the pre-dawn hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs for Thursday will once again stay around average in the middle 70s for the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. An area of high pressure to our north will be taking control of our weather pattern for the next few days, driving any chances for rain away from the ArkLaMiss. Friday will have a very similar set up as temperatures stay warm in the 70s with mostly sunny skies, and Saturday is not looking much different. By Sunday, we are tracking a possible cold front that could bring a few showers and a another cooldown by the time we reach the early half of next week.

