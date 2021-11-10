Morning Forecast – Wednesday, November 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are looking at a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. We expect the day to be dry with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph, but this will change overnight.

TONIGHT: The cold front will approach around midnight tonight, bringing chances for showers and storms. Lows will be mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of the rain will sweep through for the early morning hours on Thursday and should be wrapping up around 8-9 AM. High pressure behind the front will take control for the afternoon to clear up our skies and bring winds back out of the northwest. Cooler and drier air will slowly filter in, but we will start to feel the effects not until Friday.

Looking into Friday and even this weekend, high pressure will stay in control which will keep our skies rather sunny. Highs will be cooler in the 60s while lows settle into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

