WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures are more mild this morning as warm moist air still flows in out of the south. Patchy fog cannot be ruled out this morning, but skies will slowly clear by this afternoon and record highs are once again in jeopardy of being tied. Clouds will increase overnight as the front draws nearer.

As the front passes over tomorrow afternoon, expect widespread showers and continued cloud cover. Showers will linger into Friday and can’t be ruled out on Saturday as conditions become more stable. Cloud cover will continue through the weekend as temperatures stay mostly mild.