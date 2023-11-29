WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – We will have another frosty morning as temperatures drop to near freezing again across the ArkLaMiss. High pressure continues to keep the skies clear. Winds will be shifting out of the south allowing for warmer air to filer back into the region. An upper level disturbance will move across east Texas with an associated low pressure system tomorrow.

Severe t-storms will be possible across southeast Texas, but a marginal risk dose exist for parts of the ArkLaMiss. Gusty winds will be the main threat with these storms and 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected with local amounts reaching near 3 inches. After the system moves on through, clouds will linger into the weekend, but temperatures will stay mostly mild.