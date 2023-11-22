WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds have lingered overnight and are still hanging around this morning as the post frontal airmass settles into place. High pressure will keep much of the region mostly clear and quiet today. It will move eastward tomorrow and winds will shift out of the south. A disturbance in the mid and upper atmosphere will spark up a few patchy showers late Thanksgiving night.

Conditions will quiet back down over the weekend as temperatures stay mostly cool in the mid and upper 50’s. Next week, a weak front could spark up some patchy showers on Sunday as temperatures continue to feel more fall like.