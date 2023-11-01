WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Grab the scarves and earmuffs this morning as temperatures will be right below freezing. Even areas that are sub-freezing will still have wind chills dip below the freezing mark. Frost is also likely on this chilly morning. Skies will stay clear all day with temperatures rising just to the mid 50’s. Our weather pattern will remain quiet as the cold and dry airmass settles in place.

The area of high pressure will move eastward tomorrow and allow winds to shift back out of the south. This will give us some slightly warmer conditions as we head into the weekend. Our next rain maker won’t come until a weak cold front moves back across the region next Monday. Widespread rain is not anticipated but there may be enough for a few patchy showers.