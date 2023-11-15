WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere thanks to the low pressure system to the south. This has kept cloud cover in place and also sparked up patches of light drizzle and haze in a few locations this morning. Clouds will linger this afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine. Skies will partially clear tomorrow prior to a weak frontal boundary that will arrive late Friday. This week front will rebuild the cloud cover but rain chances remain low.

Cooler air will dip in to the region this weekend as overnight lows will be touching into the upper 30’s especially in south Arkansas. Our next best chances for rain will be early next week on Monday as upper and mid level disturbances could spark up rain and t-storms before we dry out by the mid-week.