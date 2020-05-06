Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/06/20)

TODAY: No need to worry about any rain for today! It’s going to be a beautiful, spring-like afternoon as high temperatures warm into the upper 70s. With high pressure moving in, our skies will be clear, allowing for plenty of sunshine. Winds, however, will still be a bit breezy out of the north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will remain cool overnight in the lower 50s as skies stay clear. Winds will back off and remain nice and light and will start to shift from the north to the east and southeast as high pressure moves east.

LOOKING AHEAD: With high pressure moving out, there will be a slight increase with cloud cover as a warm front sweeps through the ArkLaMiss. Conditions will still be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Our next weather system will approach by Friday, and this will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and sweeping through the afternoon. So far, no severe weather is expected, but some periods of heavy rainfall and breezy winds can’t be ruled out. This system will not only bring storm activity but some much cooler air too. Highs for this upcoming weekend will be at least 10 degrees below average for this time of the year in the lower to middle 70s.

