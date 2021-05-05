Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/05/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through our work week. After yesterday’s severe thunderstorms, we are going to see a complete 180 with weather. Skies will be filled with sunshine and our temperatures will be more pleasant in the upper 70s. Winds will come out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will stay quiet overnight. Lows will be cool in the lower to middle 50s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will stay warm and mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. We do expect a weak cold front for the late afternoon, and this could bring a few spotty showers across South Arkansas but it will not widespread. Friday will be another beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

For the weekend, we do expect a nice start for Saturday. Skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the lower to middle 80s. We are, however, tracking a return for showers and thunderstorms by Mother’s Day Sunday. Timing of these storms are still to be determined and no word yet on potential severe weather.

It does look like we will continue to see storm activity heading into the start of next week. Temperatures look to stay warm in the lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

