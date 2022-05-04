WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/04/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday and May the 4th be with you on this Star Wars Day! It will be not feeling like the planet Hoth for today; more like Tatooine! Highs this afternoon will top again into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies as winds stay out of the south at 5-10 mph. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, so we kept a 10% chance for today, but I do believe most of us will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase overnight into Thursday morning as a warm front lifts to the north. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s to near 70 with winds light out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of our Thursday will be very warm and cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Later in the afternoon, a cold front will arrive and this front will bring showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch, and a chance for an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Timing looks to be from 2 PM until 2 AM in the morning on Friday. The Northwest ArkLaMiss is under a level 3 enhanced risk with a majority of us under a level 2 slight risk. Make sure you stay weather aware, and we will keep you updated over the next couple of days.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

Storms will wrap up on Friday early morning, leaving the rest of our day to slowly clear and dry out. Highs will stay in the upper 80s for Friday afternoon with lows settling back into the 60s by Friday night.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny, but our temperatures will be a bit hotter in the lower to middle 90s! If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to keep heat safety in mind including hydration and wearing the sunscreen.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

