WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Wednesday will start off mild with a few clouds. Most of the region will still pick up plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. Rain chances stay minimum, but slowly increase as we head towards this weekend. Temperatures are expected to stay steady in the lower 90’s through next week. The humidity will also be on the climb with daytime heating allowing the possibility for pop up showers and a stray t-storm on Saturday and Sunday.

As we close out may, expect a more summer like pattern with stray and pop up showers and the main focus going forward as rain chances stay around 10%-20% long term. Not exactly a completely dry hot summer patter yet, but we can expect muggier conditions through next week with temperatures remaining warm.