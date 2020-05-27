Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/27/20)

TODAY: As an upper level low continues to stay rather stationary with little to no movement across our region, it will feel like deja vu today. We’ve seen this weather pattern over the last couple of days, and today will be no different. Highs will stay below average in the lower 80s with scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout most of the day. Timing is still a bit iffy, so just be sure to have a rain jacket or umbrella on hand just in case.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger into the late evening and overnight hours, but most of us will see continued cloud cover. Low temperatures will stay rather mild in the middle 60s as winds stay light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Not much will change in the pattern heading into Thursday as once again high temperatures will stay in the lower 80s with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for tomorrow for the entire ArkLaMiss for some possible stronger thunderstorms. Damaging winds and small hail look to be the primary concern, but as usual a brief tornado can’t and won’t be ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Marginal Risk

We might have better luck as we approach the weekend. The upper level system will move east, making way for some drier conditions. At the same time, temperatures will see a nice increase back into the upper 80s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

