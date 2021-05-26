Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/26/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! A few areas are waking up to some shower and thunderstorm activity this morning. As of 5 AM, a few flash flood warnings have been issued across a few of our Southern Arkansas counties, and most of these warnings are set to expire anywhere from 5:30 to 9:30 AM later this morning. These storms are non-severe.

We do expect to see showers and storms continue through most of our morning and afternoon. Highs for today will be very warm in the upper 80s with a few areas cooler due to the rain.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry out for tonight as skies will be mostly to partly cloudy. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be mostly dry with a chance for a spotty shower in the afternoon. Highs will be warm in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday, a weak cold front will arrive by the late morning and afternoon, bringing more scattered showers and storms. Some brief and isolated strong to severe storms could be possible for the ArkLaMiss. A level 1 risk has been issued for a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss for Friday into early Saturday. Winds look to be the main concern, but the chance for small hail and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: FRIDAY – EARLY SATURDAY

Showers and storms will stay through the early half of our Saturday before clearing up for the afternoon. The rest of our holiday weekend looks to stay rather dry with only a very small chance for a spotty shower. Thanks to the cold front and rain cooled air, temperatures will be a bit lower in the lower to middle 80s. Lows at night will fall into the lower 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up into the middle and upper 80s for the start of the new work week on Monday and Tuesday with a few chances for isolated showers and storms.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

