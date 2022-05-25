WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! You will want the rain gear for today as chances for scattered to widespread showers and storms will be possible, especially from the late morning into the afternoon. We still have a low end threat that we could see a strong or severe thunderstorm, as most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk. A damaging wind gust and maybe some very small hail (pea size) could be possible. The threat for an isolated tornado is very low but not zero, so stay weather aware.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

Some areas could see an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall today with some locally higher rainfall totals. Areal Flood Watches remain in place for Catahoula and Concordia Parishes until Thursday, May 26th at 1 PM. As far as temperatures are concerned, highs for today will settle into the upper 70s with breezy winds from the south at 10-15 mph.

Areal Flood Watch until 1 PM Thursday Afternoon

TONIGHT: We could see a few showers linger from tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows will be cool/mild in the lower 60s and winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: As of now, the last of the rain should wrap up around 5 AM Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be a slow but gradual clearing of cloudy skies, allowing sunshine to return with highs in the lower 80s.

A ridge of high pressure will build in Friday and into the weekend. This will keep up dry with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the next several days. Expect highs to gradually warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

Have a great Wednesday! Stay dry!

