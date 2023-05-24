WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will linger in this morning and remain partly cloudy throughout the day. We can still expect some sunshine this afternoon. Rain chances remain low, but a spotty shower may be possible later today. Clouds will clear out tonight and temperatures will fall to the lower 60’s.

Sunshine will return tomorrow and conditions will slowly heat up throughout the week towards the holiday weekend. It will remain dry through the weekend and temperatures will warm into the lower 90’s to kick off next week along with rain chances increasing after Memorial Day.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward