Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/20/20)

TODAY: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop mainly to the south and west this morning. We still have a stationary front parked over our southern most parishes and an upper level system continues to slowly push south into the ArkLaMiss, which really gets initiation going. High temperatures will once again, for the most part, range anywhere from the upper 70s into the lower 80s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The rain should be over with as we head into the later evening hours, leaving only a few clouds behind. Lows will settle nice and mild into the middle 60s with winds light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: The first half of Thursday looks to be mostly quiet as our stationary front starts to lift to the north as a warm front. This is all due to another upper level system sitting off towards the west. Eventually, as we head into the afternoon, another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive. As of right now, it looks to be mostly for those living north of the I-20 corridor and no severe weather is expected.

By Friday, our temperatures will begin a gradual warming trend. Temperatures for the upcoming weekend could be a bit hot in some areas in the upper 80s or even the lower 90s. Unfortunately, not all of the upcoming weekend looks to be dry. Storm activity could pick up once again by Sunday and into early next week. So far, nothing severe is to be expected.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX