Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week. Today will be round three of showers and storms throughout the early half of our day. A brief, isolated strong or severe storm can’t be ruled out, as the entire ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk. Winds will be the primary concern but some heavy rainfall will be possible especially across our western counties and parishes. These areas still remain under a Flash Flood Watch until tomorrow morning at 7 AM. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING AT 7 AM

TONIGHT: The rain will begin to taper off for the overnight hours and into early Thursday morning. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s with winds staying out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting tomorrow, high pressure to our east is going to start pushing west. This will help limit potential rainfall, but we do expect a few isolated to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon, especially for our western counties and parishes. We will see a similar set up on the way for Friday. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 80s while lows at night stay warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We begin to dry out starting this weekend, but it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a small taste of summer. High temperatures will be hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Conditions will be humid, so heat safety will be important for any outdoor activities, including staying hydrated, wearing the sunscreen, and taking breaks from the heat throughout your day.

At this time, it looks like the heat could stick around for the start of the new week. Highs will stay hot in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX