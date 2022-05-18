WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! This week has just been flying by (at least for maybe a few of us)! A ridge of high pressure aloft is taking control of our weather pattern starting today. Highs will be a bit warmer this afternoon in the lower to middle 90s. Skies will start off clear this morning with daytime clouds returning by the afternoon. Winds will be slightly more breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: The winds will back off just a bit for tonight. Lows, however, will stay on the warm side in the lower 70s with cloud cover building back in for the morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: Skies will clear through the day on Thursday, allowing for more sunshine. Highs will stay hot in the lower to middle 90s with winds staying breezy at 10-15 mph out of the southwest. Expect a very similar set up for Friday to wrap up the work week. Conditions will be rain free for both Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will approach by this weekend, increasing our chances for some showers and storms. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we could see some heavy rainfall, breezy winds, and a few rumbles of thunder. This front may also do us a favor and cool us down a bit. Expect highs in the 80s starting (possibly) on Saturday and into Sunday with lows in the 60s.

This trend will stick around into the new work week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Another possible cold front could keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

