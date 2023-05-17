WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – We will pick up on some sunshine this morning as cloud cover slowly increases across the area. Spotty and isolated showers and t-storms will be possible for this afternoon but most of the activity should be ending before midnight. Tomorrow will be a little drier with some more sunshine before more showers and t-storms return to close the week.

There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather across the ArkLaMiss Friday night into Saturday. Right now, damaging wind gusts and small hail will be possible and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled. This is still a few days out but stay tuned to KTVE/KARD for the latest updates.

After Saturday, temperatures will cool back down again to kick off next week, and there could still be a few rain chances next week. However, they are not expected to cool us down as temperatures rebound back to the upper 80’s.

Meteorologist – Chase Ward