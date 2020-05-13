Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/13/20)

TODAY: A few areas will encounter a few light showers during the early half of the morning. We will see a small break for the afternoon as high temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. More isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop by the early evening for our eastern parishes before clearing up by the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay mild tonight in the lower to middle 60s with winds light from the south. It could be a bit humid too, so a stray shower or two could develop for some areas.

LOOKING AHEAD: Round 3 of showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Thursday afternoon. These will be a bit more scattered in nature and more widespread. Severe weather is not expected, but a few downpours along with some lightning will be possible. Conditions will improve by early Friday morning, but we are not out of the woods just yet. A slower moving upper level system could bring more widespread rainfall to the ArkLaMiss for not only Friday but the upcoming weekend as well.

Our pattern will become more dry by early next week, but it could also be a bit of a hot one too. A large upper level ridge will settle over us, and this could warm our high temperatures back into the lower 90s, giving us a first taste of summer.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX