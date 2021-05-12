Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week. A few showers and some patchy drizzle may linger for the early half of our day before fizzling out later this afternoon. Cloud cover will hold strong across our skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds may be breezy from time to time at 5-15 mph out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly begin to break down overnight tonight. Lows will be cool in the lower 50s with winds staying out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will finally return starting tomorrow and temperatures will see a nice warm up. Highs will settle for the lower to middle 70s. Friday will look very similar with temperature slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

This trend will continue into this upcoming weekend. We’ll see temperatures closer to seasonal for this time of the year in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will fall back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the start of the new work week, it looks like showers and thunderstorm chances will return. No word yet on any threat for severe weather. Highs will hold in the lower 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

