WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/11/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be another hot and humid day this afternoon with highs in the lower end of the 90s. Skies will start off a bit cloudy for the morning with more sunshine on the way later on in the day. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies should stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight tonight. Lows will be warm in the lower 70s with muggy conditions and winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our upper level ridge will begin to break down as an upper level trough from the west pushes eastward and a an upper level closed low in the Atlantic pushes westward. Both will “pinch” the ridge, weakening it and allowing for a bit of lift to return. This will prompt a few spotty to isolated showers or even a few thunderstorms by the mid to late afternoon on Thursday. No severe weather is expected; just be sure to have the rain gear handy just in case. Highs will remain hot in the middle 90s.

Friday and Saturday will look very similar as a few more chances for scattered showers and storms may be possible. Again, no severe weather is expected at this time. As a result of the rain, our highs may not be as hot, settling into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows at night will fall just a bit too into the upper 60s.

Drier conditions will be back by Sunday and the begin of the new work week. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the lower and middle 90s by then.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX