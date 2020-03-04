Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/04/20)

TODAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through most of the day, some of which could have the possibility of being strong to severe. Primary concern will be damaging winds and hail, but either way, a chance for tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out. Most of our southern parishes are under a slight risk (level 2/5) while parishes to the north are under a marginal risk (level 1/5). As of early this morning, a couple of our southeastern Louisiana parishes have been issued under a tornado watch until 10:00 AM today. A handful of our eastern river parishes are under a flash flood watch until 6:00 AM Thursday. Those areas could see anywhere from 1-2″ of rainfall.

Highs will be cooler today in the upper 50s but a few areas may see more mild temperatures in the 60s.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Slight Risk

Tornado Watch: until 10 AM

Flash Flood Watch: until 6 AM Thursday

TONIGHT: By the time we reach the overnight hours, the chance for thunderstorms will begin to diminish, but a few scattered showers will remain. Low temperatures will cool back slightly into the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few lingering showers will stick around through the early morning hours on Thursday. Drier conditions will filter in by the afternoon and skies will begin to clear up. A weak cold front will sweep across the area, which will keep our low temperatures Thursday night on the cool side in the 40s.

By Friday and the weekend, the sunshine will return with a few light clouds as high temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon. Don’t forget that we will be setting our clocks forward 1 hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving time begins on Sunday (March 8th)

Have a great Wednesday. Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

