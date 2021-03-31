Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/31/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The cold front will continue to sweep through the ArkLaMiss, bringing showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures for today will peak very early on this morning in the lower 60s. As cooler air behind to the front moves in, we will see our temperatures drop through the afternoon into the 50s and eventually into the 40s. Winds will be quite breezy out of the north at 15-20 mph. There will be an isolated threat for some strong to severe weather for the Southeastern ArkLaMiss for today into early Thursday. Winds will be the primary concern with a possibility for small hail.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

Through the later half of the day, shower activity will continue to clear up while clouds will clear out. High pressure is expected to take over and bring a drier and cooler pattern starting tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear with winds lightening up out of the north. Lows will be colder in the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. High pressure will stay in control, keeping our weather dry and sunny. Expect a very similar set up on the way for Friday.

This weekend, which happens to be Easter weekend, will look quite pleasant. Temperature highs will rebound quite nicely back into the middle to upper 60s for Saturday and into the lower 70s for Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

