WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/30/22)

TODAY: Our main focus for today are showers and storms and the potential for strong to severe weather. Our cold front is located off in Central Texas and will track it’s way eastward through the late morning into the afternoon. Out ahead of this system are strong winds from the south at 15-25 mph, moisture, and mild temperatures. This is a pretty good set up for the potential of severe weather later today. We do have wind advisories in place for the western and central ArkLaMiss until 1 PM while High Wind Warnings are in place for the Eastern ArkLaMiss until 7 PM.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

Wind Advisories Until 1 PM This Afternoon

High Wind Warnings Until 7 PM This Evening

As of 5:30 AM this morning, tornado watches have been issued for the western and central ArkLaMiss until 1 PM this afternoon. Our eastern counties may see one issued later on this morning or early afternoon.

Tornado Watch Until 1 PM This Afternoon

Storms may be outside of the ArkLaMiss around 9-10 AM in the morning and continue to track to the east through most of the afternoon, exiting by 5 PM. Damaging winds and a chance for a tornado will be the primary concerns. A good chunk of the central and eastern ArkLaMiss are under a level 4 moderate risk with a level 3 enhanced risk off to the west and northwest.

TONIGHT: By later tonight, we will be more quiet and dry as winds shift out of the west and begin to back off. Lows will be cooler in the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: Both Thursday and Friday will be drier with more sun to wrap up the work week. High temperatures will be a bit lower than the past few days in the lower 70s while lows at night cool back into the 40s.

Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s by this weekend with skies staying partly cloudy. Other than a small chance for a spotty shower of Saturday, conditions will stay dry. By next work week, we could see another round of showers and storms.

Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

