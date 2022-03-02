WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/02/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We have reached the halfway point of the work week. For today, high pressure at the surface and aloft will stay in control to keep weather conditions quiet. Highs will be very pleasant in the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies with winds light out of the southwest.

TONIGHT: Look for lows overnight to cool into the lower to middle 40s. It will be quiet and dry with clear skies and calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will look very similar with highs just a tad warmer in the upper 70s and nearing that 80 degree mark. Skies will again continue to be rather sunny with winds staying out of the south. Lows Thursday night will cool into the upper 40s.

We will start to see a gradual return in moisture on Friday, which will lead to an increase in cloud cover for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. High pressure will start to break down but we still expect to stay dry. Lows Friday night will not be too cool in the lower 50s.

By the weekend, an upper level trough of low pressure will track its way eastward. It may prompt for a few spotty to isolated showers and storms as highs warm into the 80s. This will happen out ahead of our next cold front which is set to arrive on Monday. The front may kick up a few more showers and storms as well as drop our temperatures just a bit back into the 70s. No severe weather is expected at this time.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

