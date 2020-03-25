Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/25/20)

TODAY: We will start off cloudy this morning, but as we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will slowly start to break down. Drier conditions have arrived, and thanks to the cold front, highs for today will be just slightly cooler in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will continue out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies. Winds will be shifting out of the south at 5-10 mph, due to a surface high pressure just to our north.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Thursday, high temperatures will warm back into the middle to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We can expect fairly similar conditions on Friday to wrap up the week with just a few more clouds returning. The weather pattern will stay dry for both Thursday and Friday, but we are tracking our next weather system, which will be arriving by Saturday.

Scattered Showers and thunderstorms will arrive by Saturday. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather associated with this activity. By Sunday, the sun will return for the day as high temperatures settle into the upper 70s.

