Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/24/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! The first half of our day will be dry and quiet with highs topping out into the upper 70s for the afternoon. Later today, especially for the evening, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. Some will have the potential to be strong or severe. Right now, it looks to be more of a damaging wind and hail threat, but an isolated chance for a tornado can’t be ruled out. For today, the Northwest ArkLaMiss has been issued under a slight (level 2) risk with the rest of the area under a marginal (level 1) risk.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will stick around heading into the very early morning hours on Thursday. The threat for severe weather will stay with lows on the mild side in the upper 60s with winds staying out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The upper level system will approach for Thursday and will increase the chance for severe weather a bit. All weather types will be possible including damaging winds, hail, and a chance for tornadoes. A good chunk of the ArkLaMiss for Thursday into early Friday are under a slight (level 2) risk while some of our northeastern counties and parishes have been issued under an enhanced (level 3) risk. Make sure to have a plan in place and stay weather aware.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: THURSDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

The last of the storms should move out by 6 pm on Thursday, and then high pressure behind the system will build in. This high pressure will help to dry us out and clear up our skies in time for Friday. High temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies for Friday afternoon.

A weak boundary could move through for the weekend and then stall out, which will lead to some scattered chances for showers for both Saturday and Sunday. This activity is NOT expected to be severe.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

