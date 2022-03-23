WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/23/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be a much more quiet and dry day compared to what we saw yesterday. As our upper level trough tracks to the east and northeast, we will see a gradual clearing of our skies, allowing some sunshine to return. Winds will be slightly breezy from the west 10-15 mph, and this will keep our warming trend at bay for this afternoon. Highs will be cooler than yesterday but still mild in the lower to middle 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight skies will be rather clear with maybe one or two areas seeing a few light clouds. Lows will cool into the 40s while winds will back off and remain light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: For tomorrow and really for the rest of the work week, conditions will be quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will begin to rebound back into the upper 60s on Thursday and the lower 70s by Friday. Lows at night will stay cool in the 40s.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will be in control of our weather pattern heading into the weekend, and this will keep our conditions dry and warm. Expect lots of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s while lows remain cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

This warming trend will even stay through the first half of next as we could see high temperatures warm into the lower 80s!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX