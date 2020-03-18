Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/18/20)

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will be toasty in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a relatively nice day ahead, but we won’t completely rule out the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This activity will not be very widespread, so only a few of us will be impacted.

TONIGHT: Another quiet and cloudy night is ahead with maybe a few chances for spotty showers. Lows will stay mild in the upper 60s with slightly breezy conditions from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will have a bit more coverage with showers and thunderstorms out ahead of our next weather system. We still expect high temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 80s for the afternoon. Although we could have a chance for a strong to severe thunderstorm for tomorrow, it is looking rather isolated. Primary concern will be damaging winds but other hazards can’t be completely ruled out, including some small size hail and an isolated chance for a tornado.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2: Slight Risk

A strong low pressure system will arrive by Friday along with a strong cold front. This will create a bit more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. As of now, there is no severe weather threat for Friday, but there still could be some breezy winds and heavy downpours at times. Cooler air will move in for the weekend, as our highs will be dropping into the upper 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

