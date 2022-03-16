WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/16/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We’ll start off cool and cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Through the afternoon, skies will slowly begin to clear allowing some sunshine to return. Highs will warm into the lower 70s with winds light and varying from different directions.

TONIGHT: Skies should be almost to completely clear by late tonight into early Thursday. Lows will cool into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: More sunshine and warm temperatures will be here for Thursday. Highs will settle into the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. By late Thursday night into early Friday, a few showers and storms will develop out ahead of another weak cold front set to sweep through around 6 AM Friday morning.

There will be the chance for some brief and isolated strong to severe weather Friday morning. Damaging winds and hail look to be the main concerns, although as usual a tornado can’t be ruled out. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk with a sliver of us under a level 1 marginal risk.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER OUTLOOK FOR THURSDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

A ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend to keep us dry, warm, and rather sunny. Expect highs in the 70s while lows cool into the lower 40s. Spring official begins on Sunday!

More showers and storms will be on the way by the start of next week with another potential for strong to severe weather.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX