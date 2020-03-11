Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/11/20)

TODAY: We’ve got another warm day in store for us! High temperatures this afternoon will settle into the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. While we will stay quiet through most of the day, a warm front to our north will lift. When this happens, a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder could develop across Southern Arkansas. While it is looking very limited, some of this activity could get a bit strong, producing strong winds.

TONIGHT: Lows will stay mild in the lower 60s for tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Weather conditions will be relatively quiet with a small chance of a stray shower or two.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the lower 80s. A cold front with our next weather system to our northwest will initiate some shower and possibly thunderstorm activity out ahead, which is expected to arrive by late Thursday into early Friday. Highs on Friday will be cooler in the middle to upper 60s.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for the weekend as our pattern continues to be unsettled with showers sticking around.

Even though we won’t be seeing much rain for the next couple of days, make sure to keep the rain gear within reach.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX