Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (03/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday everyone! We are halfway through the work week already. Today is going to stay warm with highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon, so we will not see as much sunshine as the last couple of days. Winds will be a bit breezier at 10-15 mph. There may be enough daytime heating to see a few very, very brief showers develop, but it will not be anything measurable. They will most likely dissipate quite quickly.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay quite mild in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Both Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures top into the lower 80s for the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

By the weekend, we will begin to see a change in our weather pattern. A trough of low pressure is going to develop out west around the Four Corners of the USA on Saturday and will move eastward. A few spotty showers is about all we will see for Saturday with more thunderstorm activity possible by Sunday.

Sunday could see the potential for severe weather. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center still has us under a 15% chance (equivalent to a slight risk or level 2 risk). Some storms could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes. We are still 4-5 days out, so the forecast will change. We will continue to monitor this system.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

