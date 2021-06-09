Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week. An upper level trough that has been the main reason for so much rain over the last few days will continue to move northeast. We are going to see a few more scattered showers and storms for today, but we are not anticipating severe weather and not everyone will see rain today. In the meantime, highs will be rather warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s with winds out of the south.

TONIGHT: A stray can’t be ruled out for tonight, but conditions look to stay cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few more showers and storms will be possible across South Arkansas by late Thursday morning/early Thursday afternoon. These storms look to fizzle out by the mid afternoon and clouds will begin to break down. An upper level ridge to our west will start to build in, and this will help to finally limit rain chances for both Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be very warm in the lower 90s and conditions will be humid. Remember heat safety if you plan to spend time outdoors.

By Sunday into early next week, a few weak disturbances will move through, bringing the chance for more showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will stay mostly in the lower 90s.

