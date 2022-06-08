WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/08/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be another very warm and humid day with highs sticking around in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We could see a few isolated showers and storms by the late morning and early afternoon, but these storms (so far) are expected to dissipate quite quickly as they enter an unfavorable environment. The Storm Prediction Center does have our South Arkansas Counties under a level 1 marginal risk for maybe some brief, strong winds and possible pockets of small hail. Despite this, the threat for potential strong thunderstorms is pretty limited.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

TONIGHT: It will be cloudy, warm, and muggy with temperatures falling into the lower 70s. Winds will be light from the north with maybe a couple of spotty showers popping up by the early morning hours on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the second half of the work week, we will continue to see more chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms. Our Some storms will have the potential to be briefly strong or severe with winds and hail the primary concerns. For Thursday, portions of the ArkLaMiss are under a level 1 marginal risk, and for Friday there is a level 2 slight risk for the northeast corner of the ArkLaMiss. Despite the rain, highs will remain very warm in the lower to almost middle 90s.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

The last of the rain should wrap up by Saturday, leaving us to dry out through the second half of our weekend. Another ridge of high pressure aloft will begin to build up as we head into the new work week, and this will really start to warm up our temperatures to summer level. We are talking about highs in the middle to upper 90s, so we can’t stress enough just how important heat safety will be for next week!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

