WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will be a bit more sunnier than yesterday with a few clouds. Most of today will be partly cloudy and temperatures are expected to be back in the lower 90’s again. A few pop up showers and t-storms will be possible this afternoon. Most of the shower activity will be caused by the daytime heating with plenty of moisture already in place making it feel just a bit sticky outside. A few showers and t-storms may linger into the early part of tonight, but rain chances will diminish after midnight.

Rinse and repeat for tomorrow with sunshine and afternoon rain chances. Showers and t-storms will be possible over the weekend. The humidity will stick around, and it is expected to get a little hotter next week. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 90’s and slowly climbing to the mid 90’s next week.