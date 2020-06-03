Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/03/20)

TODAY: For the most part, it should be a rather quiet start to the day as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, temperatures will return back into the upper 80s with better chances for scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. Most of this activity will be driven by daytime heating with the assistance of an upper level system providing lift, but the good news is that we are not expecting severe weather.

TONIGHT: Lows will settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight. There could be a few stray showers leftover as cloud cover will continue. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Very similar conditions will be on the way for both Thursday and Friday. More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will take place in the afternoon as temperatures stay warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Saturday, there will be a small break in widespread rainfall, but it will not last for very long. Activity will begin to pick back up by Sunday and early next week.

As of yesterday afternoon, we now have Tropical Storm Cristobal. Although it is still too early to determine any impacts, from current models it shows this storm entering the Northern Gulf Of Mexico by this weekend. What could this mean for us? It could bring plenty of tropical moisture to the ArkLaMiss, which in turn will create more chances for rain by next week. Again, we are still days out and anything can change, but we will continue to keep a close eye on this over the next few days and into the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX