Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/30/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We are at the halfway point for this week. Today will look no different than what we have seen so far with highs very warm and humid in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms can’t be completely ruled out for later this evening, but not everyone is expected to see rain for today.

TONIGHT: A shower or two could linger into the overnight hours but will most likely not even last for very long. Lows will settle into the lower 70s with a light southerly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will starting increasing again starting Thursday. This activity will be rather isolated and will start to develop once daytime heating kicks in. Highs will stay around 93.

For Friday, a cold front is set to sweep through by the early morning hours. More widespread rain and thunderstorms are to be expected, but severe weather is NOT looking like a big concern. You may encounter periods of heavy rainfall and some possible gusty winds at times.

For the weekend, the rain will linger through our Saturday while temperatures may be just slightly cooler in the upper 80s. For Sunday, forecast models are beginning to back off on those rain chances, which may look up for us since it will be the 4th of July. The forecast can still change, but we are hoping for the best so everyone can get outside and enjoy the holiday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX