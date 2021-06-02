Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! We will see another chance for scattered showers and storms for this afternoon, but most of this activity looks to stay confined to our Southern and Southeastern Parishes. This activity will occur out ahead of the cold front, which will start to sweep across the ArkLaMiss later today. Eventually the cold front will weaken and start to dissipate.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers may linger for the overnight hours, but overall it should be a dry and quiet night ahead. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Chances for showers ands storms will continue through our Thursday afternoon with high temperatures warm in the lower 80s. We will see this unsettled pattern continue even as we head into Friday and the upcoming weekend. All of this activity will be driven by another upper level area of low pressure that will sit over Texas and Mexico. This will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf and bring the lift we need to showers to develop.

Temperatures will stay warm but below seasonal in the upper 70s to lower 80s while lows at night will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

