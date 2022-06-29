WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/29/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be another seasonably warm day with highs in the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will return back out of the east and will start to bring some moisture, increasing humidity values. With enough daytime heating, a few isolated showers and storms will develop from the mid to late afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some lightning and brief heavy rainfall may be possible.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry up and skies will remain partly cloudy with lows around 72. Winds will stay light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: As more moisture filters back in and with daytime heating in place, we will see an increase in convection for showers and storms to develop through the second half of the work week. No severe weather is still not expected at this time. Highs will continue to stay near normal in the lower 90s.

By the weekend, rain chances will begin to taper off as a bit as an area of high pressure will start to expand into our viewing area. Rain chances will not be at 0% but it should be more minimal. Highs will continue to warm into the lower 90s for the afternoons while lows settle into the 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

