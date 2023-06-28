WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Excessive heat warnings will be in effect today as heat indices will climb above 110 degrees. Heat stroke can set in fast and easily with these conditions. If you must be outdoors, remember to stay hydrate and take frequent breaks in an a/c cooled room and also check in on loved ones to make sure their a/c is running properly.

High pressure will settle in and allow temperatures to stay in the triple digits for the remainder of the week. More warnings and heat advisories are expected tomorrow. There is some relief in sight next week as showers and t-storms return to help cool us down slightly and keep us out of triple digit temperatures.