Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/24/20)

TODAY: A few areas are waking up to some light to moderate showers this morning and we can expect more to develop later this afternoon. Just a small portion of the ArkLaMiss has a marginal risk (level 1/5) for a couple of strong to severe thunderstorms with main concern being damaging winds. Highs will vary anywhere from the lower to upper 80s, depending on which areas see more rainfall.

TONIGHT: Overnight, most of our southern parishes at this time will see a few leftover showers and thunderstorms. Lows will stay warm in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Thursday, we will begin to see a very slow but gradual decrease in our rain chances that could continue into the weekend. So far, severe weather is not expected, but some heavy downpours could still be possible. In turn, high temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heading into the weekend, we could still see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, but it will not be as widespread as we saw earlier this week.

On top of all this, the Saharan Dust will begin to settle in, so our skies could become a bit hazy at times and our allergies might get a little agitated.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX