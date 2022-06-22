WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/22/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! It will be another very hot day this afternoon as highs top into the upper 90s and possible the lower triple digits for a few areas. Skies will be partly cloudy with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Heat index values for a select few could be anywhere from 105 to 110, so heat advisories have been issued across the entire ArkLaMiss until later this evening. Please continue to keep heat safety in mind if you plan to be outdoors.

With enough daytime heating, a few stray showers or even a thunderstorm may develop by the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see the chance for showers, but the chance is enough to put 10% on the forecast for today.

TONIGHT: Skies will slowly clear as we head into the overnight hours. We will be stay warm and muggy around 76 with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday and really for Friday too, the weather is going to be no different. Most highs should be seeing at least the upper 90s or even the low triple digits again. Skies will remain partly cloudy with a chance for a few stray showers due to the daytime heating.

For the weekend, we could see some of the hottest temperatures so far this year with highs possibly near 102 degrees. However, just a bit of change will occur in the upper levels on Sunday which will nudge a very weak cold front southward, increasing our chances for a few isolated showers and storms. This will also allow for a bit of a “cooldown” with highs returning back to the lower 90s by the start of the new work week.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

