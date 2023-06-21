WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off mostly quiet and clear with a few clouds south of I-20. Severe t-storms are on going along the I-49 corridor but severe weather is not expected in the ArkLaMiss. As the frontal boundary moves further south, it will allow drier air to filter in and it won’t be as humid as it has been. Conditions will stay quiet throughout the rest of the week with temperatures mainly in the lower 90’s.

However, unpleasant conditions will be likely by this weekend as we warm up to the upper 90’s and the humidity will be climbing as well putting heat indices in the triple digits. Not much relief is in sight from the heat through the start of next week.