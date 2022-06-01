WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/01/22)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! Today will be another very warm and humid one with highs in the afternoon topping into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Very similar to yesterday, we may have enough daytime heating in place for a few spotty showers to develop by the afternoon with maybe a rumble of thunder. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build in overnight will lows in the lower end of the 70s. We could see a stray shower, but most of the ArkLaMiss should stay dry. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front is set to arrive by tomorrow morning. This will kick up some scattered showers and storms from the morning into the early afternoon. There may be a chance for an isolated strong or severe storm where a damaging wind gust and small size hail could be possible. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for Thursday into Early Friday.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Thursday – Early Friday

We could see a few more showers for Friday and even as we head into the weekend. Our highs will briefly dip back into the upper 80s but are expected to return back to the 90s by Saturday.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

