Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (06/17/20)

TODAY: Drier air will settle in for the day, making it feel just slightly better outside. Temperatures are still expected to warm into the lower 90s for the afternoon, but there will be less cloud cover and more sunshine. Winds will continue out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows temperatures tonight will stay on the mild side in the middle to upper 60s. Skies look to remain clear and winds will be generally calm

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Thursday, humidity and moisture will be returning, which will lead to an increase in cloud cover and uncomfortable conditions. Temperatures will be staying warm in the lower 90s, and this daytime heating could once again lead to a couple chances for stray showers to develop.

Similar conditions will stick around for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Highs will see a small warm up as they top into the lower to middle 90s. By early next week is when we could see a bit of a change with a weak front moving in. This weak front does have the potential to bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi

